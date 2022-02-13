Horizon Investments LLC Buys 2,417 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

NYSE TAP opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

