Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Booking by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Booking by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Booking by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Booking by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Booking by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,769.00.

Booking stock opened at $2,530.01 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,053.57 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,382.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,351.30. The company has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.