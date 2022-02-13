Horizon Investments LLC Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after buying an additional 680,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after buying an additional 746,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $58.55 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

