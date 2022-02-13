Horizon Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 202.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

In related news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $152.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.77 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

