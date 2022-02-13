Horizon Investments LLC Sells 15,649 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,649 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $17.55 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

