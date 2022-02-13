Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 113,817 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 103.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,817 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCFT opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.30. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $20.68.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.53 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

