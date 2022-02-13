Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89.
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
