Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $811,000 Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

