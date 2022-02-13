Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $857,000 Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 118.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Canada Goose by 12.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE GOOS opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOS. UBS Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.