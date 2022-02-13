Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $873,000 in Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.38% of Cascade Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 215,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 64,607 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cascade Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Cascade Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

