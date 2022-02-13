HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.86

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.86 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 17.23 ($0.23). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 17.23 ($0.23), with a volume of 195,131 shares trading hands.
Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.32) target price on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
The stock has a market cap of £121.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62.
About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)
HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.
