HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-$383 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.23 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

HUBS stock opened at $544.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, upped their price objective on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $756.83.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.