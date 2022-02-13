HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-$383 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.23 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

HUBS stock opened at $544.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, upped their price objective on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $756.83.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

