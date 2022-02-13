HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $675.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.83.

HUBS opened at $544.92 on Friday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $569.36 and a 200-day moving average of $671.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in HubSpot by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

