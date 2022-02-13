HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.34 to $2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $10.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $544.92. 2,187,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $569.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $756.83.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.