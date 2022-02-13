HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.34 to $2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $10.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $544.92. 2,187,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $569.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $756.83.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

