Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Humacyte.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Constantino purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Humacyte by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89.

