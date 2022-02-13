IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,685,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,516,000 after acquiring an additional 495,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after buying an additional 691,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $133.36 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.31.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

