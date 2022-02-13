Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICHR. B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. Ichor has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Haugen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at $21,688,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth about $14,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ichor by 115.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 247,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after acquiring an additional 189,920 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $7,191,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

