ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.93

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and traded as high as $8.47. ICTS International shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10.
About ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICTS International (ICTSF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for ICTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.