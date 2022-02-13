IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Update

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,300 shares, an increase of 408.8% from the January 15th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGGGF remained flat at $$0.58 on Friday. IGG has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

