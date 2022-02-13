Ignition (IC) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $184,996.33 and $60.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,272.48 or 0.99932308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00062995 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00020643 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002410 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.00376544 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,521,735 coins and its circulating supply is 1,508,562 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

