II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Lowered to $88.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $104.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $66.73 on Friday. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $951,270 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,576,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

