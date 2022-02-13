Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Lifted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Illumina worth $59,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $330.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.54.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

