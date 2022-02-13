Illuvium (ILV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.27 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $409.37 million and approximately $21.27 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $636.77 or 0.01494886 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Illuvium has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044860 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.90 or 0.06890039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,548.11 or 0.99886845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048080 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

