Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Immunocore by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Immunocore during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunocore during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

IMCR stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. 75,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

