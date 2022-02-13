Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.88.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$57.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The company has a market cap of C$38.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$25.23 and a 52 week high of C$57.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.71.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

