Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 162.7% from the January 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:IPGGF opened at 2.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.95. Imperium Group Global has a twelve month low of 0.95 and a twelve month high of 4.72.

About Imperium Group Global

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

