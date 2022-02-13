Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 162.7% from the January 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:IPGGF opened at 2.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.95. Imperium Group Global has a twelve month low of 0.95 and a twelve month high of 4.72.

Get Imperium Group Global alerts:

About Imperium Group Global

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Group Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Group Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.