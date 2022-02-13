Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.94

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.94 and traded as high as C$15.20. Income Financial Trust shares last traded at C$14.66, with a volume of 6,996 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.98. The company has a market cap of C$33.15 million and a PE ratio of 6.12.
Income Financial Trust Company Profile (TSE:INC.UN)
Featured Articles
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Income Financial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Financial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.