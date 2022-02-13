Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 77,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

