Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Shares Up 29.3%

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG)’s share price shot up 29.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.50. 98,911 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 24,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market cap of C$118.81 million and a P/E ratio of -9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 998.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.77.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

