Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,582,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,976 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.23% of Infinera worth $21,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. B. Riley upgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of INFN opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

