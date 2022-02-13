InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $82.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. InMode traded as low as $48.51 and last traded at $48.61. Approximately 33,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,176,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

INMD has been the topic of several other reports. increased their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

