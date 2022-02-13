Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Trading 5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Inotiv traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $40.38. 768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 220,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Get Inotiv alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $514.98 million, a PE ratio of -179.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.