Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) versus CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) Critical Contrast

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and CVR Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 94.26 -$166.41 million ($1.09) -3.05 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 2.58

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -3,391.88% -44.10% -38.08% CVR Medical N/A -13.59% 31.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and CVR Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 5 1 0 2.17 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.60, suggesting a potential upside of 279.52%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

CVR Medical Company Profile

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

