Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.
About Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inpex (IPXHF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.