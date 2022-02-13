Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

About Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

