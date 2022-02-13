InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in January

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InPlay Oil stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $227.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.94. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.88 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 65.76%.

Separately, raised their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

