Insider Buying: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97.

Shares of TSE:CVE traded up C$0.72 on Friday, hitting C$20.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,201,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.25 and a 52-week high of C$20.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.25. The company has a market cap of C$40.34 billion and a PE ratio of 46.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.17.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

