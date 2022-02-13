Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Purchases 21 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.72) per share, with a total value of £150.99 ($204.18).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 28 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 536 ($7.25) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($202.95).
EZJ stock opened at GBX 706 ($9.55) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 594.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 663.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.81). The stock has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.43.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.
