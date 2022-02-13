Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Purchases 21 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.72) per share, with a total value of £150.99 ($204.18).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 28 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 536 ($7.25) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($202.95).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 706 ($9.55) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 594.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 663.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.81). The stock has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EZJ shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.74) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.56) price objective on easyJet in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.82) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.93).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

