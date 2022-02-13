Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Sells $303,092.48 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $303,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Clark Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.63 and its 200-day moving average is $186.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 138,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 84.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the second quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 227,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,125,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.