Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Sells $303,092.48 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $303,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gregory Clark Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.63 and its 200-day moving average is $186.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 138,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 84.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the second quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 227,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,125,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
