Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $21,590.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 8th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a market cap of $778.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

