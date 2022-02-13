Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Sells $21,910.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 626 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $21,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CARG stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.