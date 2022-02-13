Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CAO Sells $125,641.70 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $204.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 79,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

