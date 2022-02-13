Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Insider Sells $3,205,431.36 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Demsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80.

Shares of EL stock opened at $300.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.28 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after buying an additional 580,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

