Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $348,240.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TRV opened at $171.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $174.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

