Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $348,240.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TRV opened at $171.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $174.55.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
