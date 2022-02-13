Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,089,000.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,089,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in XPEL by 1.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in XPEL by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

