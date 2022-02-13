Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $523.76 Million

Brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to report sales of $523.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.60 million to $531.50 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $441.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

IBP stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.59. The stock had a trading volume of 100,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,383. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.88. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $98.43 and a 52-week high of $141.43.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,415 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

