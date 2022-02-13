Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$215.00

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $145.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average is $133.17. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $112.63 and a 1-year high of $148.41.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.