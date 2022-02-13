Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$215.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $145.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average is $133.17. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $112.63 and a 1-year high of $148.41.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

