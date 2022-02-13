International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM opened at $132.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

