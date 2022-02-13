International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 184 ($2.49) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.91) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.03) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.57) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.97) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 205.23 ($2.78).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 174.64 ($2.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.60. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 122.06 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.