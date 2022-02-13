International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the January 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. 476,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,993. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.91) to GBX 220 ($2.97) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

