Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 704,983 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.29% of Intersect ENT worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XENT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XENT opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.56. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

